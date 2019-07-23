Jonny Castro Otto primed for successful Wolves season

The popular wing-back, a £15million signing from Atletico Madrid last January after an initial loan spell, was out with Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad in China as they won the Premier League Asia Trophy.

Wolves will embark on the club’s first European campaign in 39 years when they host Northern Irish side Crusaders on Thursday night at Molineux for the first leg of their Europa League second qualifying round tie.

And Otto is excited about the season ahead.

He told the Express & Star: “I’m looking forward to the new season.

“It’s a big season for us, there are more matches and the Europa games will be very important.

“We’ve had some friendly matches to get us ready and things have gone well.

“We have a few less players but that’s normal, I think more long-term for the new players because the feeling is the same, I think it will be a good season.”

Like many of the players, the 25-year-old Spaniard was experiencing China for the first time.

He was surprised by the high number of Chinese people turning out to support Wolves and thought it had been a great experience for the club.

“It was my first time in China, I’m very proud for Wolves to be there,” he added.

“There are a lot of Wolves fans in a big city, so it’s a good moment for us.

“There are a lot of fans, it’s making the club bigger and it’s a big moment for the club.

“For us it’s very important. Training has been good, it’s different, hotter (than England) but that’s normal.”

Wolves clinched the Trophy by beating reigning Premier League champions Manchester City on penalties after drawing 0-0 after 90 minutes in Shanghai.

And City boss Pep Guardiola had some kind words for Wolves.

“Wolves defended so well and deep and it’s not easy to create chances,” said Guardiola.