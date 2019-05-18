Advertising
Wolves qualify for Europe!
Wolves have qualified for Europe for the first time since 1980 after Manchester City hammered Watford in the FA Cup final.
City's 6-0 thrashing of the Hornets means Wolves will play in the Europa League in 2018/19.
They last played in Europe in the Uefa Cup – the previous incarnation of the Europa League – back in 1980/81 after winning the League Cup.
The winners of the FA Cup qualify for the Europa League, but as champions City are in the Champions League, their place goes to the next-highest-ranked league team not in Europe, i.e. Wolves.
Nuno Espirito Santo's team will enter in the second qualifying round which takes place on July 25 and August 1. They will need to progress past three two-legged ties if they're to reach the group stages, which take place from September to December.
The second round qualifying draw takes place on June 19.
Europe League dates
Advertising
Second qualifying round draw – June 19
Third qualifying round draw – July 22
Second qualifying round – July 25/August 1
Play-off round draw – August 5
Advertising
Third qualifying round – August 8/August 15
Play-off round – August 22/August 29
Group stage – September 19 – December 12
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment