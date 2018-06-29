Wolves blog: Nuno is surrounding himself with expertise

Highly regarded Cathro, who is only 31 himself, becomes Wolves’ only British member of the first team backroom staff.

When Nuno joined Wolves last summer, he brought along compatriots Rui Pedro Silva as assistant, Rui Barbosa as goalkeeping coach and Antonia Dias as fitness coach.

When pre-season began, in came Julio Figueroa as first team coach and Joao Lapa as rehabilitation coach to complete Nuno’s staff.

A year later, Wolves promotion and subsequent expansion of operations has led to Nuno appointing Cathro – presumably complementing that which Nuno already has at his disposal rather than replacing Figueroa, who shares the same job title.

Cathro, who met Nuno on a coaching course in Scotland, followed him to Rio Ave and then Valencia as an assistant manager, before going to Newcastle under Steve McLaren.

Nuno celebrates with the title (AMA)

An ill-fated spell managing Hearts is his only foray into management – but there are plenty like Cathro who are regarded as excellent coaches, without being cut out for management. Take Sammy Lee for instance.

The backroom staff at Wolves is a great blend of the old – those that have been and done it in English football – and the new – those brought in as part of Nuno’s philosophy and regime.

Advertising

In the academy, the likes of Sean O’Driscoll are involved in the players’ development.

O’Driscoll had been linked to the senior Wolves post in the past, and has managed the likes of England U19s, and Championship clubs such as Doncaster Rovers and Bristol City.

He even had a spell as assistant at Liverpool under Brendan Rodgers – to have that sort of experience in the academy is invaluable.

Then there are ex-players like Seyi Olofinjana, who actually played for Wolves for four years, and ex-England international Darius Vassell.

To have an infrastructure that involves those that have been there and done it in our leagues, and have the know-how, coupled with the manager’s long-term trusted lieutenants, has surely got to be the best solution.

Cathro is regarded as an intelligent coach – but the fact Nuno is being allowed to surround himself with his own group of trusted colleagues is testament to the job he has done, and the amount Fosun trust and respect him.