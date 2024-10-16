Shrewsbury v Exeter: Who's out and who's a doubt

Salop are looking to make it back-to-back wins in the league for the first time since February 2023 - who is likely to feature?

Josh Kayode 20 % chance

He is close to returning from a calf problem but the game is still going to be too early for him most likely.

Jordan Shipley 0 % chance

Only took off his protective boot on an Achilles injury earlier this week, he won't make it for this one.

Aaron Pierre 30 % chance

Only got back in the country on Wednesday afternoon after representing Grenada during the international break. Will come back into the fold for the game at Bristol.

Luca Hoole 20 % chance

Represented Wales under-21s against Slovakia on Tuesday, he will not feature in this one.