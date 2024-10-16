Shrewsbury v Exeter: Who's out and who's a doubt
Shrewsbury Town have four players injured or unavailable for the clash against Exeter on Thursday evening.
Salop are looking to make it back-to-back wins in the league for the first time since February 2023 - who is likely to feature?
Josh Kayode 20 % chance
He is close to returning from a calf problem but the game is still going to be too early for him most likely.
Jordan Shipley 0 % chance
Only took off his protective boot on an Achilles injury earlier this week, he won't make it for this one.
Aaron Pierre 30 % chance
Only got back in the country on Wednesday afternoon after representing Grenada during the international break. Will come back into the fold for the game at Bristol.
Luca Hoole 20 % chance
Represented Wales under-21s against Slovakia on Tuesday, he will not feature in this one.