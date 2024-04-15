Bolton v Shrewsbury: Who's out and who's a doubt

It has become customary for the players not involved in the matchday 18 to be put through their paces before kick-off.

But it was almost astonishing to see so many of them working through it on Saturday.

Five senior players not making the squad is something of a rarity for Salop given the way injuries have been over the last couple of seasons.

And it is because they have just two players missing through injury and neither will be fit for the trip to Bolton.

Aaron Pierre

The defender has no chance of featuring, he is in the gym and recovering after his groin injury but has been ruled out for the rest of the season through injury.

George Nurse

Nurse is picking up his rehabilitation from a season-ending ACL injury, but he is still not in a position where he is likely to be in the matchday squad anytime soon.