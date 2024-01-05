Matt Taylor reveals Shrewsbury Town transfer delay

The Salop boss had said last week he was 'hopeful' his side could bring in a player before the FA Cup clash with Wrexham this weekend, but speaking ahead of the game, he confirmed that is unlikely to be the case.

"No I don't think so," he said when asked if anyone is set to come in before the clash against their local rivals.

"Roland (Idowu) is, by all accounts, done and agreed and the paperwork has been submitted.

"He will be involved in the squad. Other than that we are at the mercy of other football clubs at the moment, as I am sure a lot of teams are.

"Because when you go after and you try and sign good players. Invariably there is competition so we have got to make sure we are the best version of ourselves when we speak to those prospective new signings, but there won't be anybody unless something happens tomorrow with someone else coming into the squad."

Meanwhile, Jason Sraha has had a successful week of training and is set to be involved in the matchday squad again following his inclusion last week against Fleetwood.

"He is good, he has trained all week," Taylor added. "Jason is looking really good at the moment.

"To have him back in and around the group alongside Tom Bayliss has been a real positive because we have lacked numbers.

"And that is not suggesting that Jason and Tom are numbers, just what they are is really important players to us.

"So it increases competition, we have not had that often enough and training was of a really really high standard today.

"We had good numbers on the training pitch, but also the quality was really good. We are ramping up into a big game where everyone who is available wants to play which is a great position for me to be in."

The Town head coach also confirmed that Carl Winchester, who missed the games against Burton Albion and Fleetwood with a calf problem, is fit again and is set to be involved.