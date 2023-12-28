Ollie Westbury's predicted Shrewsbury team vs Burton

Not only did Town fall to a disappointing 2-0 loss at Cheltenham, but they also picked up a load of unwanted statistics.

The joint lowest scorers in the division, the worst goal difference and they also picked up two more injuries to what could quite possibly be the worst injury record in the division.

So it looks like it could be quite the challenge for Matt Taylor to pick a team that will be competitive against Burton.

Marko Marosi

The Town number one has been pretty faultless and as ever will play.

Morgan Feeney

It was perhaps surprising when Feeney was left out of the team against Cheltenham. Aaron Pierre has been good and perhaps with the type of game Shrews were expecting he was the best option. But, I would give Feeney a run.

Chey Dunkley