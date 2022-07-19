Pre-season: Shrewsbury 0-0 Cardiff - Report

Matthew Pennington Shrewsbury Town competes with Max Watters of Cardiff City (AMA)

League One Salop and their Championship visitors shared just two shots on target - one routine Marko Marosi stop from distance and one excellent last-gasp one-v-one save - on a stifling Shropshire evening.

For Steve Cotterill's men it was a final warm-up game before League One action kicks off at Morecambe on Saturday week.

Shrews remained winless in their three friendlies but will be content with a creditable goalless draw against the Bluebirds, which backs up a fine display against fellow second tier outfit Burnley last Friday.

Town continued without Aiden O'Brien - meaning the new recruit from Portsmouth has not managed a single minute of his club's pre-season fixtures.

He has struggled with muscle soreness since checking in a few weeks ago.

He was joined on the absentee list by fellow forward Daniel Udoh against the Bluebirds, sparking fear among Shrews fans. Udoh, though, was spotted chatting to Aaron Wilbraham and former Town striker Steve Morison - now Cardiff boss - pre-match.

Tom Flanagan had returned, however, to the Town backline having missed the Burnley friendly. Elliott Bennett was missing following minor surgery.

Shrews named a bench of six, including four outfield youth players, a contract to the Championship visitors, who turned up with 13 substitutes.

Town entered the Meadow pitch in a red Umbro kit made specifically for the match. It came with main sponsor Shropshire Homes and club logo in place. While Shrews still wait for their new kits, so do visitors Cardiff, and with only access to a blue home kit, the hosts were forced to change.

Cardiff started brightly. In-demand striker Max Watters, formerly of Crawley, headed a good chance wide of the top corner before left-back Joel Bagan cracked the outside of the near post from a cross-shot.

Shrewsbury, playing in a different 'box-style midfield' of two behind another two, looked lively in spells. They worked the ball well in midfield and found runners well, with Julien Dacosta a good outlet once more as Tom Bayliss and Jordan Shipley looked keen to break forward.

Chey Dunkley made a big block to deny the busy Watters before the visiting No.9 stabbed wide of the near post.

The first quarter understandably slowed down in the extreme, record-breaking heat before a welcome drinks break.

Shrewsbury players line-up for a set-piece (AMA)

Cardiff midfielder Andy Rinomhota sent an ambitious effort well over from distance before Shrews enjoyed the better of the final 15 minutes of the opening half.

Cotterill's men should have led as Bayliss' excellent corner delivery to the back post picked out Dunkley but the defender could only direct his header wide - before punching the ball with frustration.

As the sun mercifully set over the West Stand Shrews sent another effort off target, this time over from distance with the eager-to-shoot Shipley.

Salop showcased a wonderful move just before half-time as Moore's delightful pass around the corner set the lively Dacosta away down the right. The Frenchman's fizzed first-time cross was just too strong for his team-mates.

The second period was a slow burner. Cardiff made just the one change at the break - with another 10 to follow on the hour, meaning a broken-up spell. A rare spark was Shipley and Vontae Campbell squaring up for a spot of handbags.

But things livened up once Morison's men had made their switches. First of all Town were unable to profit from a George Nurse long throw flicked towards goal by Flanagan.

Taylor Moore of Shrewsbury Town passes the ball (AMA)

Shrews' Luke Leahy then had to be at his defensive best to make a superb block from Tom Sang, who had been fed by fellow sub and Wales international Mark Harris, who momentarily looked like rounding an untroubled Marosi.

Leahy cleared well inside his six-yard box from a Curtis Nelson header after Ryan Wintle stung Marosi's palms on its way over.

Cardiff enjoyed most of the brighter moments having made the changes and Gavin Whyte - once scorer of a Meadow hat-trick - flashed wide from distance after a purposeful run.

Bluebirds man Jack Leahy skewed wide a golden chance inside the final few minutes but there would be one better opportunity to come as a clever move played in Harris, only for Town's Marosi to come up trumps.

The Slovak earned his stripes and chants from fans with a stunning save at close quarters to preserve the draw.

Tom Bayliss of Shrewsbury Town runs with the ball (AMA)

Shrewsbury Town (3-4-1-1):

Marosi; Pennington, Dunkley, Flanagan; Dacosta (Pyke, 68), Moore, Leahy, Bayliss (Barlow, 88), Nurse (Caton, 90); Shipley (Craig, 90); Bowman (Bloxham, 68).

Subs not used: Burgoyne.

Cardiff City (4-3-3):

Phillips; Campbell, Ng, Kipre, Bagan; Ralls, Rinomhota, Sawyers; Ojo, Watters, O'Dowda.

Cardiff after 60 minutes: Allsop, Romeo, Nelson, Denham, Collins, Wintle, King, Sang, Leahy, Whyte, Harris.

Attendance: 1,598 (216 Cardiff fans)