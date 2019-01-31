Shrewsbury Town bring in goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell from Derby County

The 24-year-old former England under-21 international has been brought in to add competition to Steve Arnold's No.1 shirt at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The Hartlepool-born shot-stopper spent the first half of the 2018/19 season on loan at fellow League One side Oxford United, where he made 10 league outings and 15 in all competitions.

He is highly-rated at the Rams having been a regular at under-21 and under-23 level, as well as playing the first-team in cup competitions and providing back-up to Scott Carson.

He becomes Town's third senior goalkeeper and second new keeper addition this month after Reice Charles-Cook, who joined on a free transfer.

Mitchell has one England under-21 cap earned in 2016.

"He's come into reinforce the goalkeeping position." Sam Ricketts said.

"We've now got really good competition for places.

"Steve has been doing really well, but you don't know with what's ahead with injuries, so you have to make sure you are well covered in that area - therefore he is a great addition."

He is one of four Town signings in a busy 24 hours at the club as tonight's 11pm deadline approaches.

Defenders Ro-Shaun Williams and Scott Golbourne have joined on permanent deals while Stefan Payne has secured a return on loan from Bristol Rovers.