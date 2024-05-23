AFC Telford United sign versatile defender

The versatile defender, who can play in midfield, joined the Bucks in October 2023 and played a huge part in their change in fortunes after a sticky start.

And manager Wilkin is delighted he has signed on for next season.

He said: “Sam was really consistent when he came in, and I’m privileged as a manager to be able to work with him again.

“He’s got a great attitude, he’s been ultra-consistent and we had some outline discussions before the end of last season about Sam staying with us. He was brilliant through the play-offs for us and I’m naturally delighted that he’s decided to come on board.

“He’s buying into the club and having fans feel they can identify with the players is everything I want us to be about. It helps to have that engagement and that’s clearly where we want to go.

“Sometimes you have to look further afield because you can’t always get a team of local talent at the level you need, but Sam certainly does fit what we need. It’s a signing that makes me happy and which I think will make the fans happy too.”

Wilkin confirmed talks with other players are progressing positively.