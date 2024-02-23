Telford boss Kevin Wilkin: Table of little significance

The Bucks climbed to fourth with victory over Stamford on Tuesday night, moving five points clear of Stratford Town in sixth place.

And while the Telford boss is aware of his side’s situation in the league, he explained it is not something he spends any time focusing on.

“I know we’re in fourth position, but I don’t pay much attention to that to be honest,” Wilkin said. “There are enough games left to play, and we know that if we win enough of them we’ll get to where we want to be.”

He added: “I think we’re making gains the deeper we get into the season. I keep emphasising to players that we need to take our chances when they come, because when you get yourself into the lead in games it’s a nice place to be.

“Winning on Tuesday does make things feel better, but I want to go and improve that on Saturday and in every game.

“The table will take care of itself if we take care of winning our games, and that’s what we need to understand.”