In-form Telford man Nathan Fox ruled out with knee injury

Fox, 31, was withdrawn in the first half of Telford’s 3-0 win at Stratford Town on Saturday after picking up an injury in his left knee.

And Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin has confirmed the early signs are not good for the left-back, who has been crucial to the side’s recent good form.

“It’s looking like he’s damaged the medial ligament in his left knee,” Wilkin revealed. “That’s what it’s pointing towards, but it was too difficult to assess on Saturday and we haven’t had chance to do anything since then.”

He added: “We’ve got to give it a couple of days to see how it settles down, but it doesn’t look great at the moment.”

With full-back Jared Hodgkiss only just back from an injury of his own, Telford may be forced to look to the transfer market for a replacement.

However, Wilkin revealed the club will wait until a full diagnosis is made before they make any moves.

“We’ll have to react accordingly when we get an indication of how long Nathan’s going to be out,” he explained. “If it were longer term then clearly we’d look to bring an orthodox left-sider in.”

One option for the Bucks would be to recall young left-back Brad Bood, who has been plying his trade on loan at Stourbridge since December.

Bringing Bood back is a possibility, but the risk of disrupting a beneficial loan move may put the Bucks off.

Wilkin added: “I won’t rule anything out at this stage, but Brad’s playing games and enjoying his football which is important.”