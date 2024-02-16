Stratford Town v AFC Telford United: Wilkin looking for a repeat performance from Bucks

The Bucks sit one point behind this weekend’s opponents, who occupy the final play-off place with 13 games left.

In the reverse fixture at New Bucks Head Telford ran out 2-1 winners in a tough battle, and manager Kevin Wilkin is expecting a similarly close outing this weekend.

“It was quite a tight encounter when we played them at home, and it’ll probably be something similar at their place you would expect,” Wilkin said. “We’re respectful that they’ve got good players and are a good side.”

He added: “We need to focus on what we’re good at and understand what has made us successful in games, and also what has made us not successful in the others.

“We’ve been together long enough now as a group to understand that and know what it takes to be successful. Your experiences are learning moments and with that know-how we’ll hopefully come out well.”

The Bucks’ 4-0 home win against Kettering last weekend was a big one, both on and off the pitch.

Having taken just one point from two positive performances against Needham Market and Royston Town it was vital that Wilkin’s side got back on track.

And ahead of games against the teams directly above and below them in the league, the Telford boss revealed the mood in the camp remains calm.

“To have only taken one point from those two games was a little bit unfair and unkind when you look at the level of performance in large parts of both of those games,” Wilkin admitted. “But that’s where we find ourselves and you have to show that little bit of character to stay focused and concentrate on what you know is the right thing to do.

“It got us to a good position on Saturday, but we must dust ourselves down for this weekend because Stratford are in very good form.”

When challenged on whether the clash with Stratford was in fact ‘must-win’, Wilkin, who has experienced several promotion chases in his managerial career to date, made sure not to get carried away.

“You could look at it (as a six-pointer),” the Bucks boss said. “We have to do our utmost to beat the teams in and around us, and we will.”

He continued: “It is only three points at the end of the day and one more game on the road to where we want to go.

“I’m always trying to keep things in perspective and not over-egg them, it’s about players being focused on their jobs and carrying that into the game.”

And for the first time in a long time, Wilkin will have a fully-fit squad of players to pick from on Saturday afternoon.

Matty Stenson is set to return having recovered from a recurring ankle injury, while no other absentees are expected.

The Telford players were also given Tuesday off from training to ensure full sharpness ahead of the trip to Warwickshire.