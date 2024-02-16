Midfielders key to AFC Telford United's hopes says Kevin Wilkin

In recent weeks manager Kevin Wilkin has opted for three across the middle, with a blend of youth and experience in the engine room. And after the trio combined to score Telford’s second in their dominant 4-0 win against Kettering Town, Wilkin did not understate their influence on the side.

“Although it was only a penalty we were really pleased with how we got into that situation and unlocked the door,” the Bucks boss said. “Jordan’s run was brilliant and athletic, and the pass from Remi to recognise and find him in that moment was fantastic.”

He added: “The general passage of play that saw us retain the ball and recognise good moments to move the ball have allowed that to happen.

“That’s something that we maybe haven’t done as much as we would’ve liked but seeing players recognise when to break lines and join things up is really positive.

“I think the biggest thing is for those relationships and partnerships to continue to grow and flourish. When you extend that and look at the options we had on the bench, it’s probably the strongest we’ve been so that’s really positive.”