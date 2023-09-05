Notification Settings

Kevin Wilkin insists Telford's young players will learn from cup mistakes

By Liam Keen

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin believes his young stars will learn from their mistakes after their FA Cup exit.

Kevin Wilkin
Steffan Jones’ rash lunge awarded Coalville a penalty, which earned them a win in the first qualifying round clash.

Fellow 18-year-old Ty Webster was also sent off, and Wilkin says the teenagers will learn from their errors.

He said: “Those young lads will learn from it, but obviously, it’s not acceptable – we’ve got to be winning games. Today is disappointing for everybody and I have to deal with the frustrations of the crowd; they have every reason to be frustrated with a lack of quality there at times.

“We’ve gifted Coalville the lead. It’s a rash moment that doesn’t need to happen. The build-up to it has to be better from some of our players there, and then you find yourself off the back of that with players losing their way and getting a little bit desperate and making poor decisions.”

