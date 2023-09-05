Kevin Wilkin insists Telford's young players will learn from cup mistakes

Kevin Wilkin

Steffan Jones’ rash lunge awarded Coalville a penalty, which earned them a win in the first qualifying round clash.

Fellow 18-year-old Ty Webster was also sent off, and Wilkin says the teenagers will learn from their errors.

He said: “Those young lads will learn from it, but obviously, it’s not acceptable – we’ve got to be winning games. Today is disappointing for everybody and I have to deal with the frustrations of the crowd; they have every reason to be frustrated with a lack of quality there at times.