Kevin Wilkin insists Telford's young players will learn from cup mistakes

Steffan Jones’ rash lunge awarded Coalville a penalty, which earned them a win in the first qualifying round clash.
Fellow 18-year-old Ty Webster was also sent off, and Wilkin says the teenagers will learn from their errors.
He said: “Those young lads will learn from it, but obviously, it’s not acceptable – we’ve got to be winning games. Today is disappointing for everybody and I have to deal with the frustrations of the crowd; they have every reason to be frustrated with a lack of quality there at times.
“We’ve gifted Coalville the lead. It’s a rash moment that doesn’t need to happen. The build-up to it has to be better from some of our players there, and then you find yourself off the back of that with players losing their way and getting a little bit desperate and making poor decisions.”