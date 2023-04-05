AFC Telford United have to 'move forward' says Kevin Wilkin after relegation confirmed

Kevin Wilkin: Photo by Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography.

The Bucks, who have endured a miserable season and spent months rooted to the foot of the table, were relegated on Tuesday after Farsley Celtic's victory over Brackley Town.

It means the Bucks are 18 points adrift of safety with just 15 left to play for.

The writing has been on the wall for the Bucks for some time now - but for Wilkin, who enjoyed years of success with Brackley before he attempted to save Telford, admitted confirmation of the drop doesn't make things easier.

"It's one of disappointment, it's not any easier that you're resigned it is going to happen, it doesn't become any easier," Wilkin told the Shropshire Star today.