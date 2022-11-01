AFC Telford United sign former Chester keeper Louis Gray

New Bucks Head

In Kevin Wilkin's first home game in charge against Alfreton Town - Pilling went down in the warm-up with number two Maison Campbell given the nod in goal.

Now Wilkin has brought in Gray, 27, as a non-contract signing.

Born in Wrexham, Gray began his career with his hometown club before moving to Everton.

Following that, he spent time with Nuneaton and Carlisle - before turning out 50 times for Chester.