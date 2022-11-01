Notification Settings

AFC Telford United sign former Chester keeper Louis Gray

By Jonny DruryAFC Telford UnitedPublished:

AFC Telford United have signed goalkeeper Louis Gray following an injury to number one Luke Pilling.

New Bucks Head
In Kevin Wilkin's first home game in charge against Alfreton Town - Pilling went down in the warm-up with number two Maison Campbell given the nod in goal.

Now Wilkin has brought in Gray, 27, as a non-contract signing.

Born in Wrexham, Gray began his career with his hometown club before moving to Everton.

Following that, he spent time with Nuneaton and Carlisle - before turning out 50 times for Chester.

He signed terms with Nantwich Town in the summer - but has joined the Bucks to provide more depth in the goalkeeping department and is handed his debut for tonight's clash with Darlington.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

