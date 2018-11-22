AFC Telford claims ‘sour grapes’ says Adam Dawson

The well-travelled Dawson left for the Swansway Stadium last week in a move which prompted the Bucks to report their National League North rivals to the FA for an alleged illegal approach.

Telford claim Chester made contact and held talks directly with Dawson without making an official seven-day approach.

But after impressing in his two appearances so far for the Blues, the 26-year-old has shrugged off the complaints.

“Whatever went on in the press was a load of lies and sour grapes on their part,” Dawson said.

“It was all done properly and I’m not bothered because I know Bernard (Morley) and Johnno (Anthony Johnson) and Chester did everything right and I’d been given the green light to speak to other clubs.

“I know both of them and I know they can get a certain side of the game out of me. I have a lot of respect for them because they’re from the same place I’m from so I want to work hard for them so it’s all good for everyone.

“I’m really happy they’ve given me the opportunity.”

Dawson, who joined the Bucks in the summer, scored one goal in 14 appearances for the club.

Chester ‘strenuously deny’ any wrongdoing.