The last and only side to achieve play-off success with West Brom

Come out on top, and you'll create memories that will last for a lifetime.

But, if you lose, it can be a painful experience that you'll just want to forget.

For West Brom supporters, they have been in the latter situation more often than not in the club's recent play-off campaigns.

Since the introduction of the play-offs in the EFL in 1987, Albion have competed on four occasions.

And you have to go back to the early years of the play-offs to find the last time the club were successful.

After relegation from the old Second Division in 1991, Albion were determined to bounce straight back.

They missed out on the play-offs in the Third Division in 1991/1992, before the arrival of Ossie Ardiles.

Fans were treated to an attractive and expansive style of football - but they came up short in their quest for automatic promotion.

Instead it was the play-offs for Albion and after navigating their way past Swansea City, they faced Port Vale at Wembley.

In front of a 53,000 strong crowd, mostly made up of Baggies fans, they cruised to a 3-0 win thanks to goals from Andy Hunt, Nicky Reid and Kevin Donovan.

Here is a look back at the last side to help West Brom win promotion via the play-offs:

Tony Lange

In the sticks for Albion that day was Lange, who remained relatively untroubled throughout the final.

Lange signed for the Baggies from rivals Wolves, after playing the majority of his career at Aldershot.

He would play 48 times for Albion, departing for Fulham in 1995.

After his retirement Lange worked as a landscape gardener and for Southern Railway, while also turning out for Albion's Masters side.

Nicky Reid

Reid scored a superb second goal at Wembley to put Albion well on their way to victory.

It was one of 20 appearances that Reid made for the club, after arriving from Bristol City.

Prior to that he had enjoyed successful spells with Manchester City and Blackburn Rovers.

After leaving Albion in 1994, he would go on to play for Wycombe, Bury and Sligo Rovers, where he spent two years as player-manger.

At the end of his career, Reid became physiotherapist and worked at Burnley, Manchester City, Barrow, Bury and Macclesfield.

Steve Lilwall

The left-back had enjoyed a successful campaign at the club, after arriving from Kidderminster Harriers the previous summer.

He would go on to remain at Albion in 1995, before returning to Aggborough via a spell with Rushden & Diamonds.