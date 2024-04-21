Aston Villa manager Unai Emery speaks out following Bayern Munich links

Reports in Germany have claimed Emery is a target for the Bavarian giants, who are seeking a successor for outgoing head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann was last week ruled out when he extended his contract with the national team and Emery is being touted as a contender for Bayern, with sporting director Max Eberl claimed to be a big fan.

Asked about the speculation after yesterday’s Premier League win over Bournemouth, Emery replied: “I am focused here, 100 per cent.”

Villa boosted their chances of facing Bayern in next season’s Champions League, after moving six points clear of Tottenham in fourth place by beating the Cherries.

Dominic Solanke gave the visitors a first half lead from the penalty spot but Morgan Rogers levelled for the hosts before the break, with Moussa Diaby and Leon Bailey then on target in the second period.

Emery said: “It’s been a very good week. Today was fantastic. The fans were helping us. Our motivation to show them moments. It was very important to be fourth and I think we can be proud of our work.

"We have been consistent and trying for fourth or fifth position. It is going to be difficult but it is a challenge.”