Johnny Phillips: Settle in and get set for a thrilling race for glory

“I went with Liverpool last week,” said Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane. “Am I allowed to change my mind? I think Man City will win all their remaining games!”

By Johnny Phillips
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

This perhaps sums up the nature of the title race.

From week to week it seems a new favourite emerges. And – to use some equine racing parlance on Grand National day – as a genuine three-horse contest we could be in for the most exciting Premier League title finish in many a year.

Everything is resting on a handful of fixtures as the gruelling league season has turned into a sprint finish.

Liverpool’s 2-2 draw away at Manchester United last Sunday allowed Arsenal to get a nose in front, with their own 3-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion taking them top on goal difference.

Manchester City look as relentless as ever, and that 4-2 win over Crystal Palace last Saturday lunchtime means they sit just one place and one point back. All three clubs have seven games to go.

With a home tie against Luton Town this afternoon, Pepe Guardiola’s side can lay down an early marker before Liverpool entertain Palace and Arsenal host Aston Villa tomorrow.

City’s run-in looks the more straight forward. Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United lie in wait from the top eight but otherwise it is an appealing set of games.

