Johnny Phillips: Settle in and get set for a thrilling race for glory
“I went with Liverpool last week,” said Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane. “Am I allowed to change my mind? I think Man City will win all their remaining games!”
This perhaps sums up the nature of the title race.
From week to week it seems a new favourite emerges. And – to use some equine racing parlance on Grand National day – as a genuine three-horse contest we could be in for the most exciting Premier League title finish in many a year.
Everything is resting on a handful of fixtures as the gruelling league season has turned into a sprint finish.
Liverpool’s 2-2 draw away at Manchester United last Sunday allowed Arsenal to get a nose in front, with their own 3-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion taking them top on goal difference.
Manchester City look as relentless as ever, and that 4-2 win over Crystal Palace last Saturday lunchtime means they sit just one place and one point back. All three clubs have seven games to go.
With a home tie against Luton Town this afternoon, Pepe Guardiola’s side can lay down an early marker before Liverpool entertain Palace and Arsenal host Aston Villa tomorrow.
City’s run-in looks the more straight forward. Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United lie in wait from the top eight but otherwise it is an appealing set of games.