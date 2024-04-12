West Brom's Magic Mikey Johnston scoops player of the month award

Johnston arrived at The Hawthorns on loan from Celtic in the January transfer window – and has taken the Championship by storm.

He netted just seconds into his full home debut for the club – and has gone on to score some vital goals in recent weeks. He bagged a superb opener in the win over Coventry at the start of the month, cutting in from the left to wrap an effort into the top corner.

And he then went on to a run of scoring four goals in three games for Albion.

He produced a stunning strike to pull Albion level in the 2-2 draw at Queens Park Rangers before leading Albion’s fightback at Huddersfield.

With Albion a goal behind after a dreadful first period – he scored twice in the second half as his side ran riot against the strugglers.

And his form has been rewarded with the monthly gong. However, Albion couldn’t make it a one, two.

Carlos Corberan had been nominated for the manager of the month award after his side went unbeaten in March with three wins and two draws. However, he was pipped to the award by Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna as the Tractor Boys close in on making it back-to-back promotions.