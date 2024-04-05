Aston Villa confident over Emi Martinez

The goalkeeper was a late withdrawal from Wednesday’s 4-1 defeat at Manchester City after suffering with a stomach bug in the build-up to the match.

Emery expects him to return for the visit of the Bees as Villa look to get their Champions League push quickly back on track.

Skipper John McGinn is available again after missing the last three matches through suspension, while Villa also hopeful Ollie Watkins could feature having sat out the defeat at City with a hamstring injury.

Nicolo Zaniolo, who came off late at the Etihad Stadium after taking a kick, is expected to be in contention while midfielder Jacob Ramsey continues to be assessed as he nears recovery from a foot problem.