Aston Villa's John McGinn praised for reaction to red ahead of Ajax task

McGinn will be suspended for the next three Premier League matches but can play against the Dutch giants in the Europa Conference League, as Villa look to reach the quarter-finals of European competition for the first time since 1998.

“He was sad on Sunday and he was responsible,” said Emery. “I know he was very disappointed but we had to try to be positive and move on.”

E&S Aston Villa coverage sponsored by Rydale

McGinn was dismissed for a heavy challenge on Spurs defender Destiny Udogie and Emery continued: “We were losing 2-0 and he was trying to put the team on his back.

“He did one action. He knows it was a difficult moment but we will move on, tomorrow he is playing and on Sunday he is resting and we have other players ready to play. He will move on and look forward to play tomorrow.”

Villa defender Matty Cash agreed with Emery ahead of tonight’s second leg and added: “John is the captain. It was a moment and a difficult day for everyone really.

“We have tried to get our arms round each other and lift each other up. John is a leader and knows how to react. He has reacted positively and trained well.”

Midfielder Jacob Ramsey will again miss out for Villa with the foot injury sustained in the 3-2 win at Luton earlier this month.

Ezri Konsa is suspended after his sending-off in Amsterdam, while Nicolo Zaniolo also misses out after picking up three bookings in the competition.