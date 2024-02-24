Carlos Corberan left excited after talks with new West Brom owner Shilen Patel

The Patel family agreed a £60million takeover of Albion, who sit fifth in the Championship, from Guochuan Lai last week.

Patel was at The Hawthorns for Albion’s 2-0 defeat against Southampton last Friday and had his first conversation with Corberan at the game.

Florida businessman Patel, 43, and his father Dr Kiran Patel have agreed to acquire Lai’s 87.8 per cent majority shareholding in West Bromwich Albion Group Limited, the club’s parent company.

Though the deal has taken a little longer to complete than initially anticipated, formal ratification is expected next week. Corberan believes Patel’s “resources and energy” can help propel the club to where it deserves to be.

The Albion boss said: “He is someone that is going to bring a lot of resources and energy to help put the club in the place it deserves to be.

“It’s not the same if you have money than if you don’t, to buy whatever you want.

“You need to adapt to the possibilities that you have.

“We are still in the same part of the process. Everything is still waiting to be completed and we understand the excitement of the people because the staff, the players and the fans all know that it’s something positive for the club and everyone is looking forward to it being complete.

On his conversations with Patel, Corberan added: “I met him after the game against Southampton. Unfortunately it was a difficult day for me because I was sent off but I met him personally and we had the possibility to have a conversation and some words.

“It was a very simple conversation. It was the first time I met him.”