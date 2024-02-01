Morgan Rogers outlines reason for Aston Villa switch after completing 'dream move'

The 21-year-old forward completed a deadline day move from Middlesbrough in a deal which could eventually be worth around £15million and will go straight into Unai Emery’s squad for Saturday’s trip to Sheffield United.

Rogers, a product of Albion’s academy, spent four years at Manchester City but never made a first-team appearance before joining Boro last summer.

Villa have paid an initial £8m for his services, with a further £7m dependent on add-ons.

Rogers told VillaTV: “It’s a dream come true. When you are growing up these are the competitions you want to play in and compete at the top.

“I am so grateful to be given this opportunity. Now it is down to me to show why I deserve to be here.”

A prolific goalscorer for junior team Halas Hawks in his childhood, Rogers trained with his new Villa team-mates for the first time yesterday morning.

“It’s a bit surreal,” he said. “I have had a chance to look around the place and it is an honour to be part of this team.

“The size of the club, first and foremost, is what attracted me. The direction it is going in is only positive. It is something I just wanted to be part of.”

Rogers was already on Villa’s radar before playing against them for Boro in last month’s FA Cup third round tie.

He leaves the Riverside having scored seven goals in 33 total appearances.

“I like to create chances, score goals,” he said. “I try to be a free spirit. Just getting people off their seats and winning games is the main objective for me, ultimately.

“I’ve had a brief conversation with the manager. I am looking forward to working with him. I feel like he can get the best out of me.”