Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins backed to join exclusive Premier League club

Watkins’ 50th league strike for the club was among few positives on a night Unai Emery’s team suffered their first home league defeat in almost a year.

The 28-year-old is just the third Villa player, after Dwight Yorke and Gabriel Agbonlahor, to reach the mark but is the first to hit double figures in four consecutive Premier League seasons.

Nearly half of his 50 goals have come since Emery was appointed head coach 15 months ago and McGinn is confident his team-mate will eventually go on to complete a century.

The Villa skipper said: “I’m delighted for Ollie. He does so much for the team but like any striker, he’s got eyes on the goals.

“It’s an amazing achievement - one I’ll never hit - hopefully, he can get to 100 very soon. I’m chuffed for him.”

Watkins signed a contract which will keep him at Villa until 2028 earlier this season and McGinn continued: “The way he works and his attitude, I think he’ll be playing at the top level for the next six or seven years at least.

“I’m sure he’ll get there (to 100 goals) and hopefully I’ll still be able to watch him do it.”

McGinn admitted frustration in the nature of Tuesday’s defeat, Villa’s first at home in the league for 346 days.

Two first half goals from Fabian Schar, both from corners, left Emery’s men in a hole which deepened when Alex Moreno put through his own net early in the second half.

Watkins scored with 19 minutes to go as Villa rallied but saw another effort ruled out for offside as the comeback fizzled.

McGinn said: “It (the unbeaten run) was going to end at some time, 346 days is fantastic, but probably the nature of it was a bit upsetting.

“The manager touched on how proud he was of us. Obviously, we didn’t want it to end.

“But two set-piece goals which we pride ourselves upon gave us a lot to do and the third was a mistake. We finished the game strongly. It was a pretty even game which will sting the most.

“We still created some really good chances in the first half which, in this league, if you go ahead it’s very difficult for teams to come back and get you. It was decision-making in the final third.”