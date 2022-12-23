Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui keen for Adama Traore to sign new Molineux deal

Adama Traore (Getty)

The star forward's current deal runs out in the summer and he can sign a pre-contract agreement with another club in January.

Since arriving at Molineux in 2018, Adama has never signed a new deal or contract extension, and has turned down several advances from Wolves.

However, there is a quiet optimism that Lopetegui's arrival could change his mind, and the new head coach admits they will try and persuade him to stay.

"We have a big consideration about Adama and we are going to try, of course, to have him continue here," Lopetegui said.

"But we will see. I don't know what is going to happen, but I know his commitment with us is big and this is my demand as a coach. After, I don't know what will happen.

"I like Adama and the rest of the players on my team. For me, the best players are always on my team because they will be the main actors for the next few matches.

"We have to believe in them."

Meanwhile, Lopetegui insists the formation Wolves play is less important than the way they play.

Fans have wondered what system the new head coach will utilise, after using both a back four and a back five in recent friendlies.

Wolves played a variety of back four formations against Gillingham, and are targeting defensive reinforcements in January, meaning they could switch to a back five in the Premier League.

However, Lopetegui is adamant that he puts far less importance on the formation and is instead focused on implementing his style of play.

Lopetegui said: "It’s a good question. For me the system is not very important, the way to play is more important. What you are going to do with a back three, back five, back four, in the end you can do more or less the same things when you press or when you go out from the goalkeeper.

"It’s not key for me. We are going to use different systems but always having the same way to play and develop our style. The style is more important than the system. We will change little details in the system, but not our way (of playing).