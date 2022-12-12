Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Unai Emery: Aston Villa attack the priority

By Matt MaherFootballPublished: Comments

Bolstering Villa’s attack remains Unai Emery’s top priority as preparations for his first transfer window as boss ramp up.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

The Spaniard will be backed by the club’s billionaire owners and has been working with sporting director Johan Lange to draw up a list of targets.

Emery is most keen to address Villa’s lack of width up front with wingers Anwar El Ghazi, Trezeguet and Bertrand Traore having all been moved on under predecessor Steven Gerrard.

Villa have been linked with a host of targets since Emery’s arrival last month, including his former Villareal players Arnaut Danjuma and Nicolas Jackson. Both could be in action this Thursday when Villareal visit Villa Park for a friendly.

Emery and his new squad will return to the UK ahead of the match having played Brighton and Chelsea during a warm weather training camp in Dubai.

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News