Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa's Leon Bailey is back a ‘different player’

By Joe Edwards

Boss Steven Gerrard has heaped praise on Leon Bailey and insists he has come back to Villa this summer a ‘different player’.

Leon Bailey. Aston Villa have been dealt an injury blow ahead of their home game against Leicester with the news that Leon Bailey will be out for "a number of weeks". Issue date: Friday December 3, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa Preview. Photo credit should read Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.
Bailey scored as Villa came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Manchester United on Saturday as part of their pre-season tour of Australia.

Gerrard has been impressed with the winger as he said: “It was more than an impact. He changed the game.

“He showed energy, speed and a hunger to cause problems.

“He’s come back in pre-season a different player.

“Not just from a technical point of view, but his demeanour and his body language. I think he’s trusting his body more.

“So, we need to keep him healthy, but so far for Leon, he’s sending a massive signal to me that he wants to be in this XI.

“So, he needs to have a strong two weeks.”

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

