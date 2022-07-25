Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa's Leon Bailey is back a ‘different player’

Bailey scored as Villa came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Manchester United on Saturday as part of their pre-season tour of Australia.
Gerrard has been impressed with the winger as he said: “It was more than an impact. He changed the game.
“He showed energy, speed and a hunger to cause problems.
“He’s come back in pre-season a different player.
“Not just from a technical point of view, but his demeanour and his body language. I think he’s trusting his body more.
“So, we need to keep him healthy, but so far for Leon, he’s sending a massive signal to me that he wants to be in this XI.
“So, he needs to have a strong two weeks.”