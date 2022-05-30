No Hollywood ending for Wrexham’s play-off hopes

Wrexham's Paul Mullin shows his dejection during the Vanarama National League semi-final match at The Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. Picture date: Saturday May 28, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wrexham. Photo credit should read: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire. ..RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder..

In front of Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the Dragons were beaten 5-4 in a nail-biting National League play-off that went to extra time.

The Mariners are managed by former Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst with fellow former Town man Luke Waterfall scoring a 119th-minute winner s the Racecourse.

The result means Wrexham are now facing a 15th season outside the Football League.

"How the league put the referee in charge of that game is absolutely beyond me – I'm absolutely seething," Parkinson said.

"His performance was so far below the level accepted for a game of this magnitude, it was incredible.

"Congratulations to Grimsby, they've got there and good luck in the final.

"There was so much at stake. There's two fantastic football clubs, owners that have invested money in the clubs, and they put a sub-standard referee in a game of this magnitude.

"We had this referee two weeks ago and how he's been put in charge of this game I'm gobsmacked.

"We scored a goal which didn't stand, we had a player fouled before their goal and we had (Bryce) Hosannah clattered in the middle of the goal, which should have been a penalty.

"I haven't seem any of these incidents back, but dear me that performance was poor."

Herczeg had officiated in Wrexham's final game of the regular season against Dagenham & Redbridge – a match they lost 3-0.

Against Grimsby, Paul Mullin's penalty had given them the lead but John McAtee levelled with Waterfall putting the visitors ahead.

Ben Tozer and Mullin made it 3-2 and although Ryan Taylor and Mani Dieseruvwe restored Grimsby's lead, Jordan Davies equalised to send the tie into extra time before Waterfall's late winner.

Parkinson added: "We're 30 seconds away from penalties and we concede a goal of that nature.