Four free agents who could bolster West Brom this summer

But the coronavirus pandemic has ensured even more players than usual will see their contracts expire next month.

Here we look at four other free agents who could do a job for the Baggies next season.

Ryan Fredericks

Albion need a natural right-back to compete with Darnell Furlong.

Manager Steve Bruce has said he is comfortable playing Dara O’Shea in the role. But his long-term future is surely at centre-back.

In Fredericks, though, Albion could have full-back who is solid defensively but is also a threat going forward due to his pace.

And pace is something Bruce is desperate to add to his squad.

The 29-year-old will leave West Ham next month after falling behind Ben Johnson and Vladimir Coufal in the pecking order.

Albion will have to be quick to get him, though, with Fulham believed to be keen.

Ryan Nyambe

Continuing the right-back theme, Nyambe was an impressive figure for Blackburn last season.

Like Fredericks, there has been a suggestion Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on him with Leeds and Southampton linked.

But he recently held talks with Blackburn about potentially extending his stay Ewood Park.

Those talks now appear to have broken down with the defender appearing destined to leave.

At just 24 years old, Nyame would be a shrewd addition who is only going to get better.

Jean Michael Seri

Fulham were brilliant in the Championship last season – and so too was Seri.

A classy central midfielder, the 30-year-old has an outstanding passing range and is brilliant at finding pockets of space and dictating play.

Seri was so good last season it was a bit of a surprise to see Fulham let him go.

But he isn’t the best defensively – with Marco Silva deciding to move him on because his side won’t be anywhere near as dominant on the ball next term.

Following the release of Romaine Sawyers, though, Albion don’t have a midfielder that is anywhere near as technically gifted as the Ivorian.

Hull have been linked with a move for Seri.

But he could prove an excellent addition at The Hawthorns.

Lys Mousset

Quick, strong and a good finisher, Sheffield United looked like they had pulled of a master-stroke when they signed Mousset in a £10million deal in 2019.

The Frenchman showed flashes of his quality as the Blades went on to finish ninth in the Premier League.

Overall, though, he hasn’t lived up the hype with his attitude questioned a lot more than his talent.

Now a free agent, Mousset has all the qualities Bruce is looking for in a forward this summer.

He wants a player who is quick, can carry the ball and who can potentially act as a foil for Daryl Dike.