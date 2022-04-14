Steve Bruce tells West Brom's commuting players to move

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 01: Steve Bruce Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion pointing / points at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on April 1, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 2021/22 campaign has been a nightmare for the Baggies with the team languishing in mid-table despite having one of the largest wage budgets in the division.

And Bruce is far from impressed by the fact a host of players travel roughly an hour and a half to get to training each day.

One of those players is goalkeeper David Button whose family home is in Brighton.

The 33-year-old will start tomorrow's game against Blackpool with Bruce eager to assess him with Sam Johnstone set to leave the club on a free transfer this summer.

Button's current contract also expires in June but he has opened talks on a new deal at The Hawthorns.

Bruce, though, says those talks won't continue if he isn't willing to relocate.

And he has told a number of other players they also need to move or find a second home locally.

"He (Button) won't live in Brighton anymore if he wants new (contract) talks," Bruce said.

"It's something we have to address.

"I don't think travelling more than an hour can be good for you.

"We have got eight or nine who travel and I don't think that's healthy so we'll try and address it.