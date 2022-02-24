Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Calum Chambers could bolster Aston Villa midfield

By Matt MaherFootballPublished:

Steven Gerrard will consider using Calum Chambers in midfield as he looks to find the right balance in Villa’s team.

Aston Villa's Calum Chambers
Aston Villa's Calum Chambers

Chambers has played predominantly as a defender but spent a season in the middle of the park for Fulham and Gerrard has spoken to the January signing about the possibility of fulfilling the same role for Villa if required.

Gerrard was keen to bolster his midfield options last month after losing Marvelous Nakamba to long-term injury but saw a bid for Brighton’s Yves Bissouma rejected. Douglas Luiz has struggled for consistency since stepping into Nakamba’s role, while Morgan Sanson has not featured for four matches.

Chambers has started Villa’s last two games in central defence but is likely to be replaced by Ezri Konsa for Saturday’s trip to Brighton.

Asked earlier this month about using the 27-year-old in midfield, Gerrard replied: “We have spoken about that. I think if you asked Calum, he would want to play at centre-back. That is where he feels he is strongest.

“But we know he can do the No.6 role. He has stepped in during training and is comfortable in areas with traffic around him.

“He also played on the side of a diamond at Fulham, I remember watching some of those games. Some players are comfortable in any area of the pitch, Callum certainly comes under that bracket.”

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News