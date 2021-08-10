Kyle Edwards joins Ipswich after West Brom exit

Kyle Edwards (AMA)

Born in Dudley, Edwards was snapped up by the Baggies when he was just six years old.

In total, the 23-year-old featured 49 times for the first-team, with five of those appearances coming in the Premier League.

But he was released at the end of last season and has been on the hunt for a new club ever since.

Edwards spent time or trial at both Bournemouth and Reading.

Celtic had also been linked to the former England under-20 international.

But he has now turned down interest from other Championship sides to join Ipswich – who are among the favourites to win promotion from League One.

Edwards will join friend and former Albion team-mate Rekeem Harper at Portman Road.

“I’m at a point where I need to be playing consistently,” he said.

“I want to show people what I can do and I think this is a great place for that.”

“I’m excited by the project here.

Ipswich chief executive Mark Ashton added: “Kyle is a player that we have pursued all summer and we have beaten a number of Championship clubs to his signature.