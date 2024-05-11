West Brom receive high praise from opposition
Southampton boss Russell Martin has labelled Albion as ‘the best of the rest’ ahead of Sunday’s play-off first leg at The Hawthorns.
Albion have occupied fifth position in the Championship table for the majority of the campaign – without threatening to break into the top four.
In contrast, Southampton were, at one point, very much in the race for automatic promotion before being unable to keep up with the top three.
Martin explained: “They’ve been good, they’ve been really, really good.
“So, everyone spoke about the top four, and how difficult that race was.