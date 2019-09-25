Menu

Shifnal Ladies through to face Wolves

By Lewis Cox | Football | Published:

Shifnal Town Ladies booked a second qualifying round date at Wolves Ladies in the FA Cup next month after progressing past Droitwich Spa 3-0.

Shifnal Ladies through to face Wolves

Danni Jones’ early effort got Shifnal up and running before second-half goals from Rebecca Brown and Jenna Boddison sealed the victory.

Shrewsbury Town Women’s Cup journey ended with a 3-1 home defeat to Leek Town.

The match balls were shared as AFC Telford Ladies made it two wins from three in the West Midlands Division One North by smashing Kewford Eagles 6-0.

Jaime Duggan and Danniella Garrett netted hat-tricks apiece in the dominant victory.

TNS Ladies lost 5-2 at Lincoln City in the National Division One Midlands. Lucy Brown and Katie Doster were on target.

