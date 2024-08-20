Test stars catch up with cricket pals in Staffordshire

The Birmingham League Premier Division clash between West Bromwich Dartmouth and Himley saw five members of the Sri Lankan team watch the closing stages of the game.

Sri Lanka are set to begin their Test Match series against England this weekend when the first game begins at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The Sri Lankan team had been playing in a warm-up match against England Lions at New Road earlier in the day – which they lost by seven wickets.

Kasun Rajitha, Nisala Tharaka, Vishwa Fernando and Milan Rathnayake arrived at Dartmouth's ground along with their captain due to the relationship between Himley's opening bowler Hasitha De Silva and the Test skipper Karunaratne – the two played under-19s cricket together.

Himley won the game after a fine all-round performance from Ollie Walker. The youngster made 89 to help guide Himley to 189 all before taking 4-18 as Dartmouth were dismissed for 157 – Jamie Lunn also managed 4-23.

Himley have made a good fist of their first season back in the Birmingham League whereas Dartmouth have a fight on their hands to avoid being relegated.

The Sri Lanka team are set to take part in a three-match Test series against England which will see Ollie Pope lead the team after Ben Stokes pulled his hamstring playing for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

After Old Trafford, they will travel to Lord's before concluding the Test Match summer at The Oval.