Worfield edge a derby day thriller

The Davenport Park clash served up a thrilling finish as the hosts triumphed by one wicket.

Worfield need 21 runs to overhaul Shrewsbury’s 192 when last man Matthew Rees joined Ben Parker at the wicket.

But the 10th-wicket pair got the job done in the next 3.1 overs to secure their side’s best result of the season.

Basit Zaman had earlier played the standout innings of the day, a brilliant 71-ball 105 – including seven sixes and 11 fours – which seemed to have put the hosts in the box seat before Lewis Evans (6-41) tore through their middle order.

But Rees and Parker then kept their nerve. Spinner Rees had impressed with the ball during the first innings, picking 4-16 in 10 immaculate overs to restrict Shrewsbury’s powerful batting line-up to 192. George Hughes top-scored with 36 not out batting at number nine.

The result saw Shrewsbury drop to second in the standings five points behind title rivals Harborne, who eased to a 147-run success at relegation-threatened Wellington.

Warwickshire’s Kai Smith blasted 142 from 121 balls and with Swapnil Gugale adding 77, Harborne posted 304-8 from their 50 overs.

Spinner Dan Lloyd was the pick of the home attack with 3-48 from 10 overs.

In reply, Wellington were struggling on 48-5

Henry Morris (26 not out) and Hugh Morris (51) then shared a 92-run sixth-wicket stand to help stave off the threat of defeat as the hosts finished on 157-6.

Wellington are now 16 points from safety.

Basement boys Bridgnorth recorded a superb victory in a high-scoring clash at Old Hill.

The visitors were made to toil in the field as Bilal Hassan (139 not out) and opener Hasan Ahmed (137 not out) put together a brilliant unbroken second-wicket partnership worth 262 to help Old Hill to 316-1.

But Bridgnorth opener Rahul Kaushal then heaped more misery on the bowlers with an excellent 120, and with useful contributions from Usamah Khan (47), Raja Ateeq (29) and Seb Scott (27), Bridgnorth were in the game.

Jaspreet Singh then fired them over the finish line with three overs remaining thanks to a quickfire 46 from just 22 balls.

The win left Bridgnorth 43 points below the safety line with six games remaining.

Shifnal were another side to edge home in a thrilling finish.

Ethan Jamieson had nine runs to defend as he prepared to deliver the final over against Kidderminster’s fifth-wicket pair and when his second ball went for four the odds were stacked in the visitors’ favour.

However, a run out, a wicket, a dot ball and a single left the hosts victorious by four runs as Kiddy ended on 210-6.

Jamieson had earlier top scored with 66 in Shifnal’s total of 214-8, while Shaun Lorimer made a useful unbeaten 30 batting at number nine.