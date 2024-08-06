Shifnal and Worfield come out on top on derby day

Four of the five Shropshire sides in the division squared up as Shifnal headed to Wellington and Worfield made the short trip to Bridgnorth.

Matt Simmonds top-scored for Wellington with 30 on a difficult Orleton Park pitch, where the hosts scrapped their way to 134 all out in the 53rd over.

Ethan Jamieson was the pick of the Shifnal attack with 3-37 from 12 overs, while Ben Roberts and Charlie Home bagged two wickets each.

Opener Michael Robinson then played the most fluent knock of the day with his 63-ball 47 setting the visitors on the way to a six-wicket success.

The defeat left wellington one place of the bottom of the standing and 20 points away from safety.

Bridgnorth are in even bigger trouble – 42 points adrift at the foot of the table – after being shot out for 117 by a Worfield attack in which Ben Parker took 4-58, while Hanro Swanepoel and Shahrukh Khan claimed three wickets apiece.

Worfield were reduced to 39-9 in reply, but Greg Wright's unbeaten 51 steered the visitors home by six wickets in the 29th over.

The title race saw the top two – Shrewsbury and Harborne – go head-to-head.

And it was visiting Shrewsbury who headed home with the lion's share of the points after securing a winning draw.

Will Parton top-scored with 72 for Shrewsbury as they bowled out for 281 in the 54th over. George Hargrave offered solid support with 41, while Matt Swift made 39 and Llyr Thomas 31.

Alex Ollerenshaw then struck twice, including the prize wicket of Swapnil Gugale, as the host were reduced to 10-2.

Ben Shepperson (53) and Oliver Davidson (38) attempted to rebuild but Shrewsbury kept plugging away and with Rhodri Evans (3-32) taking wickets the home side found themselves struggling on 119-7.

Tom Arnold (38) and George Land (57) then joined forces to share a vital eighth-wicket stand of 81. Ollerenshaw (4-47) returned to remove them both, Arnold with the last ball of the day, as Harborne ended on 226-9.

Shrewsbury bagged 16 points, which moved them nine points clear of their title rivals.

Picture shows Worfield's Greg Wright hitting the winning runs at Bridgnorth (credit - David Peters)