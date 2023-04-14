Stability will be the key for Shrewsbury skipper Lewis Evans

Shifnal CC vs Wem CC Bowler Alex Ollerenshaw..

Evans, a former pupil at Shrewsbury School, is set to take charge of his first game this weekend when they welcome Smethwick to London Road for the cricket season's curtain raiser.

And the skipper is looking forward to the weekend, and hopes it is a successful season for the club with both of their top two sides playing a high level of cricket in Shropshire.

He said: "We don't want to set any positional targets but we know we can compete with everyone, our main aim is continued stability.

"I have captained my way through the Shropshire age group cricket, I feel like it has always been something I have felt comfortable with.

"I learnt a lot growing up when I was younger playing with the Fosters.

"I have watched Will Parton do it now for the last five or six years, and I feel I am in a position where I can focus on my own cricket while also being able to absorb what is going on around me.

"I think it is an exciting time for the club with the 1s and 2s now playing premier league cricket, with our second XI now playing in the Shropshire Premier League as well if anything it is a fresh start for the club."

On the field, they have signed Alex Ollerenshaw from fellow Shropshire club Wem, the right-arm seamer who moves the ball away from right-handers is their big signing of the season.

Talented top-order batter George Hargrave has committed to playing a full season - which is a massive boost for the club.

They will see George Garrett as and when his Warwickshire commitments allow him, and they have added Zane Beattie to their ranks as an overseas player for the season.

The Australian, from Brisbane, plays his cricket in the Gold Coast First Grade league, and he is a hard-hitting batter.

"We have got to be the youngest side in the league," Evans said when asked how his team is shaping up.

"George Hargrave has committed to a full season, and the return of Pete Clark as well is a massive one with bat and ball.

"And the likes of young Harry Darely.

"George Garrett, for him, we hope he does well with the Warwickshire set up but if we see him then that is only beneficial for us.

"It is a young side but it is mixed in with that experience of Will Parton, Matt Swift and Rob Roster we know we are in a decent place.