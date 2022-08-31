Ludlow suffer setback as the finish line approaches

Trevor Patchett

The table-toppers tasted defeat for the fourth time this season as they went down by 42 runs at home to Sentinel.

With Whitchurch winning, Ludlow's advantage at the top of the table has been cut to 16 points with two games remaining.

A surprise below-par performance with the bat condemned Ludlow to defeat as they were bowled out for 105 in reply to Sentinel's 147.

James Shaw (3-28) and George Cheshire (3-24) impressed with the ball for Sentinel with Chris Edenborough (26) the only Ludlow batter to pass 20.

Mekyle Pillay (33) and Cheshire (30) had earlier helped the visitors up to 147. Ludlow skipper Louis Watkins took 3-23.

Whitchurch took full advantage of Ludlow's slip as they eased to a 114-run victory at home to Allscott Heath.

Kunal Dabas (90), Andy Jones (64) and Elliott Bowen (39) helped Whitchurch recover from13-3 to post 267-9 from their 50 overs. Callum Starling took 3-37.

But that total proved well beyond the visitors as they fell for 153. Dabas capped a fine display by picking up 3-8 while spinner Shafiq Ahmed also took three wickets. Jason Allen top scored with 40.

Quatt are third, 21 points behind Ludlow – with the sides meeting on the final day of the season, following a 26-run triumph at Wellington.

Tom Whitney (61) and Ryan Wheldon (40) were the main contributors as Quatt made 201-5 – Adithya Manigandan picked up 3-32.

An impressive spell from Gareth Jones, 3-15 from 10 overs, then set Quatt on the way to victory. Ben Miller helped complete the job by claiming 3-21.

Madeley beat visiting St Georges by 37 runs.

Imesh Udayanga made a fine 95, with support from Matthew Tilt (42), Oli Davis (37) and James Ralph (35), in Madeley's total of 272-6.

Ridwaan Daya then hit an impressive 108 but despite 56 from Joseph Buttery, St Georges fell short as they were dismissed for 235. Martin Boyle was the pick of the home attack with 3-38.

Shavon Brooks played the innings of the weekend as Shelton chased down Oswestry's 244-7 for the loss of three wickets.

Opener Brooks smashed his way to 133 from 87 balls, including 16 fours and five sixes. Josh Darley had earlier made 105 at the top of the order for Oswestry.

Newport picked up a five-wicket win at home to Shifnal seconds.

Tom Davies top scored with 63 in Shifnal's 187 – Sam Davies returned figures of 3-29 from 10 overs.