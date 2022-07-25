Graham Wagg in form on rain-affected opening day for Shropshire at Cornwall

Shropshire's Graham Wagg

Shropshire were hoping for Wagg to build on his 59 as play was set to resume at St Austell CC this morning.

Yesterday’s play in the Western Division Two affair saw the visitors opt to bat, and they got off to a nightmare start as openers Jack Home and William Wade were dismissed for just three and four respectively.

Andre Bradford (four) was also gone in short order.

Xavier Clarke, in at four, managed to stem the tide and got some valuable runs on the board.

He chipped in with 41 from 50 deliveries before being bowled out by Daniel Lello.

A measured display from Wagg saw him get to 59 from 105 balls and manage nine boundaries along the way.

David Laird was gone for 17 before Ben Lees joined Wagg and ended the day 16 not out, leaving Shropshire at 155-5 after 44.1 overs.

Rain saw play interrupted with tea taken in the afternoon.