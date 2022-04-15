Shrewsbury going all out for Premier Division glory

Shrewsbury Cricket Club

Birmingham League Premier One outfit Shrews head into Saturday’s curtain-raiser at Kidderminster with aims of winning the division and confidence of at least grasping a top three spot, improving on their sixth-placed finish in 2021.

Senior head coach James Wojda explained how lengthy pre-season talks with the Shrewsbury squad cemented ambitions for the upcoming campaign – and a big drive within the club will be increased consistency across selection and performance, as well as a ‘stronger culture’.

Wojda, who has been in the role for a year having joined from hometown club Whitchurch, said: “We want to win it and are pushing for consistency with the selection and performance levels.

“During pre-season I spent a long time on the phone with each player speaking about expectations, what we wanted to achieve and what they wanted to achieve.

“Everyone sent me their team goals and performance goals. I’m trying to broaden and better the communication skills to get a stronger culture within the squad.”

Shrewsbury, who are nursing a few injuries heading into this weekend’s opener under skipper Will Parton, clinched an overseas signing for the new season in the shape of right-arm seamer Tom Winchester, 23, from Greenvale Kangaroos in Adelaide, Australia.

“Tom brings a wealth of experience, even though he’s only 23 he has a wise head,” Wojda added of the new overseas. “He trained for the first time last week and he pretty much led it.

“His knowledge and awareness can help him build up good relationships.”

The first team’s other major signing was the addition of seamer Harry Darley from Oswestry. Darley misses the Kidderminster trip with a back problem.

Darley, 17, has caught the eye coming through Worcestershire’s academy set-up and was given a glowing endorsement by Shrewsbury star Dillon Pennington who, like Warwickshire’s George Garrett, will miss games due to county action.

Student Theo Truss also checked in from Barnard Castle. The youngster previously featured for the Durham academy set-up and has moved to study at Concord College.

Wojda, who was recently named assistant coach of England Learning Disability squad and overseas Shrewsbury’s junior pathway, explained his aim over the next five years is to create a young group of Shropshire-based players.

Luke Thornton, 18, formerly of Allscott and 19-year-old academy graduate Lewis Evans are other examples and expected to feature regularly this season.

Shrewsbury bowed out of the Graham Williamson Trophy in round one last weekend with a nine-wicket defeat at their London Road home against Ombersley.

Elsewhere in Premier One, Shifnal also lost in round one of the knockout tournament with a narrow 18-run defeat to Kidderminster.