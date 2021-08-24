Shropshire set for tense final day in Devon

Play started yesterday with the hosts, in their second innings, resuming on 22-1 and trailing Shropshire by eight runs.

Calum Haggett hit a century for Devon, while James Horler and Edward Middleton added 31 and 24 runs respectively.

Devon went into the lunch break at 122-6 with it all to play for. In the end they ended their innings 242 all out.

The pick of the bowlers was Mitchell Stanley who took three wickets from his 15 overs, for 38 runs. James Shaw and Sam Whitney each bagged two apiece.

For Shropshire, openers Ryan Lockley (6) and George Hargrave (4) were dismissed quickly before James Shaw followed them back to the clubhouse with 19.

From that moment Shropshire began to find some more consistency and saw Simon Gregory and Xavier Clarke both make 30 runs each.

As the second day was coming to a close, former first-class cricketer Graham Wagg stepped up.

The former Warwickshire man managed 36 runs before Matthew Skeemer bowled him out.

Sam Ellis and Ben Lees added 12 runs between them to end day two as play ended just before 7.30pm.

Shropshire ended the day on 155/6, with Wagg their top scorer.

The final day was due to get underway 11am today with Shropshire needing 58 runs to win.