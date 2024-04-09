Champions made to work for victory on opening day

The Bayley boys – champions in three of the last four years – were pushed all the way by a Highley side who finished in the bottom half last season.

But it was Bayley who came out on top – winning 7-5 in games and also edging the aggregate 198-191 to take the four bonus points for winning away from home.

Reece Farr (21-6), Scott Harries (21-7) and Scott Simpson (21-8) bagged single-figure wins for the defending champions, while Stuart Rutter, Spencer Clarke, Dan Taylor and Tom Roden were also on target.

David East (21-5) and Stuart Gittings (21-7) led Highley’s charge, with Danny Statham, Dave Scriven and Jamie Taylor also winning for the hosts.

It was an opening week of really close results – with Wrockwardine Wood’s 10-2 (243-164) triumph over Ifton being the only exception – Jamie King (21-3), Scott Moseley (21-7) and Dan Bodley (21-8) single-figure winners for Wood.

Sam Millward, Martin Williams, Greg Smith, Rob Roden, Steve Bodley, Aaron King and Liam Stevens were also victorious.

Last season’s runners-up Castlefields were beaten 7-5 (210-207) by last year’s rock-bottom team Wem USC. Callum Wraight and Gary Neal both grabbed 21-8 victories for Castlefields, but Luke Boniface, Sarah Weaver, Ian Metcalfe, Tim Jordan, Simon Lewis, George Williams and Colin Smith got Wem’s season off to a great start.

There were two 6-6 draws – between Adderley and Hanmer, and Bylet and Burway.

Hanmer earned four bonus points for winning the aggregate 224-213 at Adderley – thanks to Dave Gourlay, Graham Bennett, Mike Gilpin, Paul Griffiths, Richard Zolman and Nathan Lacey.

Adderley replied through Gary Whitehall, Jamie Brookes, Steve Morrey, Adrian Jennings, Angus Needham and Jamie Lewis.

Bylet just edged the aggregate over Burway – 203-201 – with a big chunk of that being down to 21-7 victories for Lee Bowden and Joe Dicken. Rob Renke, Cheryl Caswell, Ian Hopson and Rob Fuller also won – while Robert Weir and Grant Cooper were edged out 21-20 by Adam Dovey and Liam Dovey, respectively. Paul Williams, Richard Lane and Russell Davies bagged 21-9 victories for Burway, with Duncan Pressley also winning.

Elsewhere, St Georges beat Meole Brace 7-5 (220-195) courtesy of Gordon Hawkins (21-8), Joe Killen (21-8), Josh Bradburn, Chris Ward, Tony Rhodes, Peter Grimston and Peter Farmer.

Andy Wiggington scored Meole Bracde’s best result with a 21-8.

And Hanwood overcame Horsehay 7-5 (218-191), with Darren Wellings (21-8), Mark Shore, Shaun Bould, Richard Lawson, Glyn Wellings, Andrew Jones and Dave Turner winning for Hanwood. Craig Baugh (21-8) was Horsehay’s biggest winner.