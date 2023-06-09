Scottish trip for Newport runners the Mountfords

The Mountfords

The took on the half-marathon event, which took runners through the historic city centre, as well as the waterfront.

Liz was taking part in her first in-person half-marathon, having previously completed a virtual half marathon in 2020.

Gary finished in an overall time of one hour, 56 minutes, while Liz stopped the clock at 3:05:15.

Liz said afterwards: “It was my first half-marathon apart from the virtual Ironbridge Half and my time was 14 minutes faster than Ironbridge. It was also Gary’s first time running the Edinburgh half.

“The atmosphere on the day was great, there was lots of support from the marshals and the public. We both enjoyed the route through the city and along the seafront.”

Meanwhile, Jennie Waters was in action closer to home in the Batch Bash, a 5.3km fell race around the foothills of the Long Mynd.

The race started and finished in Batch Valley near All Stretton and included three separate climbing sections.

Waters was part of a field of 138 who took on the challenge, and was stopped the watch in 51 minutes, 21 seconds.

She said afterwards: “I eventually plucked up the courage to run one of the Shropshire Fell Running Summer Series races - the Batch Bash. I was very nervous, as I’m not known for my uphill running ability, and there were some pretty punchy climbs. I enjoyed the downhill sections and, much to my surprise, I wasn’t last!”

Photo: Jennie Waters (in Newport top) climbing the hills at the Batch Bash