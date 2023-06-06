Ludlow's Matthew Yapp victory in latest Shropshire Fell Summer Series

Shropshire Fell Summer Series

The Batch Bash, which was organised by Mercia Fell Runners, saw Yapp power to victory in a time of 26 minutes 27 seconds – 11 seconds ahead of Mercia’s Dominic Jones.

Shropshire’s Beth Rawlinson claimed an impressive victory in the women’s race.

Rawlinson, who runs for Wolverhampton & Bilston,came home two minutes clear of her nearest rival, Molly Browne.

The Batch Bash was the third race in the Series, sponsored by The Outdoor Depot in Church Stretton, following on from the Caradoc Classic and the Wrekin Streak and so far 232 runners have taken part.

Leading the overall standings are brother and sister Charlie and Maggie Preece, from Telford Athletic Club, who are both in the under-19 age group.

Charlie has 358 points with his best result coming when he finished fourth at the Wrekin Streak.

Mercia duo Andy Watkins and Rob Aze are second and third respectively.

Maggie leads the women’s section with 238 – her best result was also a fourth place place at the Wrekin Streak. She is closely followed by under-19 runner Rawlinson and Browne.

Age group leaders: Under-17 - Tom Jackson; Under-23 - Aidan Yapp; Over-40 - Dominic Jones and Sarah Cordingley; Over-45 - James Stuart and Nicola Richards; Over-50 - Matt Harrison; Over-55 - Mark Griffiths; Over-60 - Michael Innes; Over-65 - Simon Daws.

Juniors: Under-9 - Harriet Parks and Victor Huruban; Under-11 - Lucy Hardcastle and Jonty Bowdler; Under-13 - Amelie Williams and Charlie Stuart; Under-15 - Chloe Stuart and Josh Walton.

The other 5 races in the summer series are being held on

7 June Rodneys Pillar 4.5km

14 June Pontesbury 4.9km

12 July Stiperstones 6.6km

2 August Middletown Hill 2.8km

16 August Ragleth Inn 4.5km.

Details on the Shropshire Fell Running Facebook page.