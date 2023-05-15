Church Stretton's Yvonne Gajny taking on world’s best Down Under

Yvonne in action in Ibiza

Yvonne Gajny is used to putting in the miles both on the road and in the pool and has been competing in triathlons, biathlons and now the aquathlon which consists of a 1,000m sea swim and a five kilometre run.

Representing Team GB, the 48-year old who is also a member of Shrewsbury Running Club came eighth out of 35 women in her age group in this years event in Santa Eulalia des Rui , Ibiza on May 1.

Aquathlon is one of a family of endurance based multi sport races, which gained popularity from triathlon and various independent races in the second half of the twentieth century.

It covers the same distances as the triathlon but without the cycling leg and the sport is governed by the International Triathlon Union which organises the world championships each year.

Yvonne, who teaches science, enjoys the support of staff and pupils at Church Stretton school.

She has previously competed in aquathlon events in Israel and Geneva and now plans to compete in the world event in Australia in 2024.

She said: "I have been running and swimming since I was young and have competed in many events but now concentrate on the aquathlon as I find it suits me better as I get older.

"Each year I compete I move up an age category which will be the case next year when the worlds take place in Queensland and the training and preparation for that starts now.

"The pupils at school have been very supportive and always follow my progress at events as well as my colleagues and they enjoyed hearing about the Ibiza event.

"I was quietly pleased with where I finished, although I hope to improve on that next year."