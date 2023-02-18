Newport runners are in fine form at Warwick

Newport Running Club

Having only joined the club last month, Millington took on the Warwick Half Marathon.

The one-lap course started and finished at Warwick Racecourse, and featured nearly 200 metres of elevation changes. The route starts by taking runners through Warwick itself, before heading north through Leek Wootton. After skirting around the south edge of Kenilworth without entering the town, runners then head south through Hatton Park, returning to the finish line at the racecourse via Hampton-on-the-Hill. Millington was 102nd out of 1,790 runners, in a very quick time of one hour, 25 minutes, 49 seconds. He was also 44th in his category, and 92nd male finisher in the race.

Meanwhile, Alex Cochrane enjoyed success as he tackled the Cannock Chase 10 Miler, a tough and extremely hilly two-lap trail race.

Each lap started and finished at the campsite at Tackeroo, with runners heading north initially, taking in the trails around Pepper Slade and Cherry Tree Slade, before looping back past Strawberry Hill and Abraham’s Valley.

Cochrane clocked 1:23:43, which meant he finished 34th overall, and first in the junior male category.

n Four Market Drayton Running Club members headed across the border to tackle the Wrexham Village Bakery half-marathon.

Craig Ottolini was first Drayton runner home in a fine time of one hour, 30 minutes, 24 seconds. Pete Williams was shortly behind in 1:34:45. Nikki Sherwin was first MDRC female across the line with a personal best 2:13:19. Lou Drinkald closely followed in 2:18:21.

Ottolini also recently ran the Alsager five-miler and crossed the finish line in 32 minutes, 54 seconds.